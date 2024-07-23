1,609 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after buying an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 671,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,415,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 177,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VIG stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.27. The company had a trading volume of 937,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $179.01. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.