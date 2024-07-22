Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,442 shares of company stock worth $7,716,844 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 649.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

