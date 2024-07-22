ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Cap of $500,253.71

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $500,253.71 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00038969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

