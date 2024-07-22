Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $3,450.89 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

