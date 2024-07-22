Wrapped HBAR Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.92 Million (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $20.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,589,539 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 278,093,386.2993209 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07472437 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $897,427.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

