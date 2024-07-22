Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.57.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

