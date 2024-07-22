Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.19.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Trading Up 2.2 %

VFC stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.