Wedbush Boosts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $68.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRGS. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

In related news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $29,135.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,858.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

