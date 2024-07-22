Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.82 on Monday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $36.36 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

