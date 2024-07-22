Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Walmart stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.