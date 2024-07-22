W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,578. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

