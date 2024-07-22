W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.15% of W. P. Carey worth $1,748,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,540. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.32%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.