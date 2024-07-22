Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.03.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 5.6 %

VIRT stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.