Venom (VENOM) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Venom has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Venom coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Venom has a total market cap of $283.03 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.15016196 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,700,549.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.