Velas Price Tops $0.0075 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $19.49 million and $686,695.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00047929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,613,788,225 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

