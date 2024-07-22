Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Evergy worth $1,657,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 586,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Evergy by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.63. 249,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.