Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.79 Billion Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,792,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $236.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $263.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.