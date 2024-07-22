Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market cap of $64.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

