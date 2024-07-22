Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UGP. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.65.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 3.0 %

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 8.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

