Ultra Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,038.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.24 or 0.00589728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00069449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.10643254 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $750,427.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.