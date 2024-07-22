Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.35

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 94747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.31 ($0.02).

Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

See Also

