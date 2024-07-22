Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Trupanion Stock Down 0.4 %

TRUP stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock worth $144,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Trupanion by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trupanion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

