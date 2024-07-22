Truist Financial Cuts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $40.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $30.44 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $881.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.50). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $174.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,745.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 111,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 111.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.