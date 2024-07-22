Truist Financial Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $850.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $775.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $749.00.

CTAS stock opened at $758.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $700.26 and its 200-day moving average is $658.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $773.78.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

