Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $23.85 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00010292 BTC on major exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion and approximately $228.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,381,616 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,347,119.27149 with 2,514,858,483.63091 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.13993879 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $212,955,889.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

