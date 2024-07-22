TokenFi (TOKEN) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. TokenFi has a market cap of $80.56 million and $6.80 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One TokenFi token can now be bought for about $0.0806 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Token Profile

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

Buying and Selling TokenFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.07885144 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $8,860,267.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.