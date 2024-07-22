Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 9,344,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,857,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Tilray by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,582 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

