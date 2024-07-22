TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.65. 1,122,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.