TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.65. 1,122,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,519. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
