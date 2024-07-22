TIAA Trust National Association Sells 347 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Crown were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Crown by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Crown by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.62. 655,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

