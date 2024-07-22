TIAA Trust National Association Sells 170 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SCHB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 705,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,617. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

