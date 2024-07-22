TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $149.33. 1,043,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $149.60.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,274. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

