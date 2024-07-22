TIAA Trust National Association Invests $506,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,194,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE COR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.09. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

