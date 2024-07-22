TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

