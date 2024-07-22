TIAA Trust National Association Has $423,000 Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,575,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 168,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 494,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,282. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.