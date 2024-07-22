TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.66 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $33.21. The stock had a trading volume of 926,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,695. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

