TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2024

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 375,815 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.