TIAA Trust National Association Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE SNA traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $273.45. 104,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,234. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day moving average of $277.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

