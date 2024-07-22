TIAA Trust National Association Buys 1,556 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $169.20. 13,244,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,735,693. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.28. The company has a market cap of $877.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

