TIAA Trust National Association Acquires Shares of 2,846 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.15. 343,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.