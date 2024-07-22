TIAA Trust National Association Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLG. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 68,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

