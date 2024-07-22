The Root Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.85 Million (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. The Root Network has a total market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02995679 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $5,753,860.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

