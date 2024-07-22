The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Boosted by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The firm has a market cap of $281.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

