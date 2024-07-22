TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.27. 842,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,688,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. TG Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,698,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 524,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

