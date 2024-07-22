Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.1 %

TTEK stock opened at $201.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $190.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $221.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $2,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

