Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDC. Barclays cut their target price on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NYSE:TDC opened at $30.87 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 107.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

