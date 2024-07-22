Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given “Neutral” Rating at B. Riley

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

TELL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 298,146,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,830,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,954,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,910,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,614,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 4,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,206,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

