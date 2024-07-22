Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 4.6%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.78. Approximately 188,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 636,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Teekay Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $794.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 102.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 449,307 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 3.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 50,444 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 597,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 63,504 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

