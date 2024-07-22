TD Securities Boosts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE SSL traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$7.93. 54,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.01. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of C$57.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total value of C$232,211.50. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

