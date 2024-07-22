TD Cowen Trims Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Target Price to $589.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $624.00 to $589.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.79.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $500.12 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $555.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $249,884,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

