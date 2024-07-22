T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,782.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00.

On Monday, May 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $83,190.00.

PLMR opened at $88.79 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.51.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Palomar in the first quarter worth $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 137.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

